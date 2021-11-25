Subscriber login Close [x]
Dates confirmed for SITT Spring London and Manchester events

By James Lawrence
Published:  25 November, 2021

Harpers Wine & Spirits has confirmed the dates for its spring editions of SITT - The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting.

The London event will take place on 28 February 2022, between 10:30am-5:30pm at St Mary's Church, Wyndham Pl, York St, London W1H 1PQ.

Meanwhile, the Manchester SITT is on 2 March, between 10:30am-5:00pm at etc Venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3HU.

SITT is a key event in the trade's diary, bringing together a diverse selection of independents from the on- and off-trades, providing the perfect platform for specialist importers to show their portfolios.

Exhibitors, as well as visitors, are carefully selected to ensure quality on both sides of the table.

“Our mission has always been to provide the perfect selling platform for real specialist importers, and the most worthwhile day of tasting and buying for independent visitors and press,” said SITT event director Lee Sharkey. “Sixteen years after its creation, SITT remains faithful to its original commitment whilst addressing all the recent changes in the wine business.”

For more information and to register for SITT London or SITT Manchester, please click here.

