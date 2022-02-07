Common Counter pays homage to LGBTQ+ pioneers

By Harpers Editorial

Common Counter

Corner of Brick Lane and Bethnal Green Road, London E2 6DG

glasshouse.london

Bethnal Green now home to Common Counter, a new neighbourhood cocktail bar which aims to bring a high dose of creative energy to this LGBTQ+ driven area of East London. Housed within Brick Lane’s Glass House, the bar promises to offer a lively roster of events, including weekly ‘voguing’ dance classes, LGBTQ+ fundraisers, book club-style discussions and poetry nights, all running alongside a high-quality menu of locally brewed beers, spirits and cocktails. Designed to sit in the striking glass-fronted building, the drinks list is aimed at sharing the stories of iconic queer figures, folklores and events. Common Counter also has an eye on guilt-free indulgence with a zero-alcohol menu.













