    Common Counter pays homage to LGBTQ+ pioneers

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  07 February, 2022

    Common Counter

    Corner of Brick Lane and Bethnal Green Road, London E2 6DG

    glasshouse.london

    Bethnal Green now home to Common Counter, a new neighbourhood cocktail bar which aims to bring a high dose of creative energy to this LGBTQ+ driven area of East London. Housed within Brick Lane’s Glass House, the bar promises to offer a lively roster of events, including weekly ‘voguing’ dance classes, LGBTQ+ fundraisers, book club-style discussions and poetry nights, all running alongside a high-quality menu of locally brewed beers, spirits and cocktails. Designed to sit in the striking glass-fronted building, the drinks list is aimed at sharing the stories of iconic queer figures, folklores and events. Common Counter also has an eye on guilt-free indulgence with a zero-alcohol menu.






    Connected packaging could become 'main'...

    Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

    South Africa's high hopes

    Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

