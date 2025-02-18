London Wine Fair buoyed by alternative territories growth

By Hamish Graham

The 2025 London Wine Fair will see larger stalls from emerging wine-regions including a doubling in size of Chinese exhibitors’ stalls. Exhibitors from Japan, Romania and Serbia will be in also be attendance at the May event.

Leading the expansion of Chinese exhibitors is specialist importer Vinum Eurus, whose return to the show includes a more than 300% increase in stand space. At present, the importer represents 10 wineries from China.

Other Chinese stalls will include those from Fei Tswei Wine, a boutique estate from the Helan Mountain appellation in Ningxia, as well as Célèbre whose wines come from high altitude vineyards in the country’s Yunnan province. Both of these wineries will be exhibiting at London Wine Fair for the first time.

The Japan pavillion will return to the Fair with a 50% larger stand, after its debut appearance at the 2024 edition, showcasing a portfolio of sake, shochu and wine.

The exhibiting of emerging wine-regions has helped London Wine Fair stand out in the crowded field of wine expos. Hannah Tovey, head of London Wine Fair, views it as a strength for the event.

She said: “There is a tangible sense of optimism in the UK market, reflected in the positive status of exhibitors signing up for the 2025 show. Our growth is largely coming from the so-called emerging territories: China; Japan; Romania and Serbia, as well as those countries which are seeing a resurgence, such as Portugal.”

Portugal will have its largest presence in recent years, with 44 wineries already having agreed to attend with ViniPortugal, a two-fold increase in that figure since they last exhibited in 2023.

The 2025 London Wine Fair will take place at Olympia from 19 to 21 May. To find out more and to register as a visitor, click here.









