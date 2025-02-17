Subscriber login Close [x]
Beth Kelly MW becomes Tesco's new wine developer

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 February, 2025

Tesco has announced a new appointment to the wine team as Beth Kelly MW joins the supermarket. Previously a buying manager at Majestic Wine, Kelly will be taking on the role of wine product development manager at the multiple, where she will be responsible for France and South Africa across both still and sparkling wines.

With over 20 years of experience in the wine industry, Kelly began her career in wine shops before managing events at the WSET. After developing an interest in commercial roles, she joined the wine buying team at M&S, where she became a Master of Wine in 2020. Her most recent role at Majestic saw her specialise in categories such as sparkling wine, South Africa, Burgundy and Italy. She continues to serve as a judge for the International Wine & Spirit Competition and as a panel chair for the International Wine Challenge.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work in a role that helps to inform and influence the wine preferences of much of the nation” Kelly said. “From my experience in the wider industry, I see the Tesco wine team as being very well regarded for their expertise, both from suppliers and wine writers. Whilst I am bringing my depth and breadth of experience to Tesco, I am equally eager to learn from such a skilled and knowledgeable team whose expertise will undoubtedly enhance my professional growth. I also greatly admire Tesco’s commitment to community and sustainability – a focus on sustainability is essential to me in any organisation I work with, particularly as my MW research paper was dedicated to this topic. I’m really looking forward to contributing to the team over the coming months.”

Graham Nash, lead wine product development manager at Tesco, added: “I’m delighted that Beth has joined us. As well as the wealth of knowledge and experience that she brings, she has a great reputation within the trade, and I know that she will prove herself to be an invaluable member of the team as we continue to evolve our wine range for customers.”




