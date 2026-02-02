Portugal places UK at centre of growth ambitions

By Oliver Catchpole

As part of its international growth strategy, Wines of Portugal – the interprofessional Portugese wine association – has said that it intends to make the UK Portugal’s number one export market over the next decade.

Hailing it as “one of the most influential and competitive wine markets in the world”, the organisation made it clear that the UK market is at “the centre of its long-term growth ambitions”.

The UK currently ranks fourth by export value for Portugal – coming in at €31.8m for the first half of 2025 – and has delivered consistent year-on-year growth.

Between January and November 2025, the top five export markets (by value) for Portuguese wine (including Port) were France (€83.2m), Brazil (€79.9m), the US (€75.8), the UK (€67.8m) and Angola (€50.1m).

Read more: Two thirds of consumers believe pubs and bars good for local communities

The organisation is aiming to have €1.2bn in total export value by 2030 – with the UK intended to lead the industry’s international expansion.

Commenting on the strategy, Frederico Falcão, chairman of the Wines of Portugal board, said: “Our priority is to continue strengthening the value of Portuguese wines internationally.

“We have seen consistent growth in average export prices, reflecting a shift towards quality, differentiation and stronger positioning in key markets.”

As part of this drive to strengthen trade understanding of Portuguese wines, the Wines of Portugal Grande Trade & Press Tasting will return to London on 23 February 2026.

With 59 producers and over 570 wines represented, the event will give buyers, sommeliers, importers, educators and the press the opportunity to engage with Portuguese producers and increase their understanding of the wines.

The itinerary includes a tasting – with 11 wine regions represented – a masterclass hosted by Dirceu Vianna Junior MW and a free-pour area showcasing lower-alcohol wines, the country’s Sustainable Wine Growing Programme and lesser-known indigenous grapes.

Wines of Portugal was founded in 1996 with the mission of promoting the image of Portugal as a country that produces excellent wines and contributing to the sustainable growth of the volume and average price of Portuguese wines.

Its brand is present on four continents and in 15 strategic markets.

More information about the trade tasting is available here.

Picture Credit: joaoluismf on Pixabay











