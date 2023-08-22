Wines of Greece tastings mark record exports

By James Bayley

Following the success of the June tastings in London and Edinburgh, Wines of Greece is back with a series of ‘Highlight Tastings’ in Manchester (11 September) and London (25 & 26 September).

The 32 producers participating in this campaign have selected three of their top wines to show, focusing on indigenous Greek varieties such as Agiorgitiko, Assyrtiko, Liatiko, Malagousia, Mavrodaphne, Roditis, Savatiano, Xinomavro and many more.

These self-pour tastings will showcase a total of 95 wines from all the major winemaking regions of Greece, following several years of exponential growth in the UK market.

Sofia Perpera, Greek Wine Federation consultant, said: “Exports of Greek wine to the UK in 2022 were a bit over €7 million, up by 13% from last year and 96% for the five-year average.

“In terms of volume, exports to the UK amounted to 1858 tons, up by 15% from 2021 and 73% from the five-year average.”

Meanwhile, Amathus Drinks has added 14 new Greek producers to its portfolio in response to strong growth in the category.

With nine retail stores spanning London, Brighton and Bath, the merchant has reported ongoing double-digit growth in its Greek wine sales and has been tapping into that positive trend with significant Greek additions.

Speaking to Harpers last month Perpera added: “Our strategy in the export markets is to increase the perceived value of our wines. We are selling more of our higher-quality wines in the UK.

“Greece is a boutique country and our quantities are very low so in order for the sector to be sustainable we cannot sell at low prices. The UK is following the path of the US over the past 20 years when we started increasing the value of our exports.

“After Covid, there was also a significant increase in the energy prices, which in turn increased the prices of packaging, bottles, etc.”

The trade can register for all three tastings here.






