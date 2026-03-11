Remembering Alan Mayne, 1939–2025: Pillar of the UK wine trade across six decades

By Francesca Bridgewater

Early in 2025, on 23rd January, the UK wine trade lost one of its most respected and influential figures: Alan Mayne, a mentor, raconteur, and consummate professional whose career shaped high-end wine in Britain.

Alan’s journey began far from the vineyards and cellars where he would later make his mark. Leaving school in 1955, he first worked at Twentieth Century Fox in Soho Square, immersing himself in the creative energy of London’s West End. A young man about town, he soon met the love of his life, Irene, at a jive club in Holborn in 1958. They danced the night away, beginning a love story that lasted a lifetime.

Alan began his wine career in 1961 at Saccone & Speed, the venerable London merchant supplying military, diplomatic, and private clients. These formative years instilled in him a deep understanding of sourcing, tasting, and customer relations, and a respect for the stories behind every bottle. Those early lessons would shape his approach to wine for the rest of his life.

After a brief spell in Smithfield Meat Market and in printing, Alan was headhunted to establish a corporate wine division at Fortnum & Mason, where he refined his expertise in curation, client service, and high-end supply. In 1977, he took the bold step of founding The Wine Broker, a fine wine business based in Bromley, Kent, offering bespoke brokerage services to private collectors and trade clients alike: a venture that reflected his lifelong commitment to personal service and expert advice.

At the height of his career, Alan was invited to study for the Master of Wine qualification but chose instead to devote himself to providing for his growing family, a reflection of his steadfast integrity and loyalty. He took great pride not only in his two daughters, Lisa and Susie, but also in their children and subsequent grandchildren, delighting in their achievements and the joy they brought him.

Alan’s work spanned the great wine regions of France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and California, where he cultivated lasting relationships with producers and restaurateurs alike. Ever the communicator, he lectured widely, wrote a regular newspaper wine column and even appeared on Capital Radio, demystifying wine for a new generation of drinkers.

Yet for all his accomplishments, Alan remained humble, always more interested in sharing a good bottle than in collecting accolades. Few knew that in 1977 he was made a Freeman of the City of London in recognition of his charitable work: a distinction that, in theory, entitled him to drive sheep across London Bridge, although apparently he never quite found occasion to do so!

“Alan was so more than a wine merchant” recounts his daughter, Susie. “He was a true bon vivant, a man who understood that wine was as much about friendship and laughter as it was about terroir and tannins.” Colleagues will remember Alan for his warmth, outstanding sense of humour, and generosity above all.

He delighted in pairing extraordinary wines with memorable experiences, from the annual Buyers’ Luncheons aboard the old LCB junk in Docklands to private dinners as a guest of honour with the Portugues Ambassador and extensively in Bordeaux. These all became legendary tales told with his signature charm.

Alan Mayne’s legacy endures: a lifelong career that helped shape modern UK wine merchandising, inspired talent, and proved that true excellence in wine is inseparable from generosity, integrity, and personal connection. The trade is undoubtedly richer for his life and poorer for his loss. His warmth, wisdom, and gentle wit are deeply missed, yet his spirit endures in every glass raised in his honour, accompanied by a smile, a story, and heartfelt gratitude for a true gentleman, mentor, and friend.











