Exhibitor numbers hint at strong regional tilt for ProWein

By James Lawrence

A comparative analysis of Wine Paris and ProWein's exhibitor data suggests the former is tightening its grip on the global trade show calendar, while a diminished ProWein leads on regional attendance from Germany, Austria, and Central Europe.

Prowein has 3,050 unique exhibitor companies/organisations listed on its website as of today (11 March), compared with around 5,000 in 2025 and upward of 6,000 in previous years, while Wine Paris had 6,433 unique exhibitor companies/organisations listed for its February 2026 event.

Digging deeper into ProWein and Wine Paris's published listings of exhibitors, more than 300 New World producers will fly to Düsseldorf for the 15-17 March event, compared to the 574 wineries that attended Wine Paris in February.

Read more: Scottish tourism industry warns of dire situation ahead of Holyrood elections

In particular, Wine Paris recorded 170 exhibitors from the US, versus 39 at ProWein. The Paris team also enjoyed considerable success in attracting producers from Argentina, Australia, Chile, and New Zealand.

Another striking difference is Italy: 1332 exhibitors at Wine Paris compared with 516 at ProWein – a gap of over 800 wineries. Portugal, the UK, and Switzerland also showed far stronger representation in Paris.

Inevitably, domestic attendance massively skews the numbers: 3134 French winemakers attended Paris, versus 345 French brands due to exhibit in Germany.

Meanwhile, ProWein records around 580 German exhibitors on its website compared with just 96 in Paris, while Austria also shows a stronger presence in Düsseldorf.

Central and Eastern Europe also continues to lean towards ProWein, with nations such as Poland, Ukraine, Croatia, and Turkey showing strong exhibitor numbers there.

Likewise, producer numbers from China and Japan are higher in Düsseldorf, reflecting the brand's long-standing commercial presence in Asia and its associated regional events.

Of course, both events remain essential fixtures on the wine trade calendar.

Yet the current data points to a realignment: Paris as a global hub, while ProWein consolidates its appeal to domestic and Central/Eastern European clients.







