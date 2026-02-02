Two thirds of consumers believe pubs and bars good for local communities

By Hamish Graham

New consumer research from Zonal in partnership with NIQ has revealed that 69% of consumers believe that pubs, bars and restaurants play an important role in their communities.

The GO Technology report, which surveyed 5,000 British consumer, also detailed that a similar proportion of people (67%) thought that these venues are important for their social life, a similar figure to last year’s research highlighting their continued importance to our social wellbeing.

The growing interest in ‘elevated experiences’ i.e. those “that go beyond ‘standard’ hospitality such as tasting menus, bottomless brunches, or in-venue games”, as Zonal puts it, is evident in the report – 74% saying they would visit such venues.

Shifting consumer behaviour was also unveiled in the research, with tech developments shaking this up in particular – 34% of respondents preferring to order from their table once at a venue and 27% pre-booking a table before going to the pub.

Another change in behaviour was a shift towards earlier starting times for socialising – the preferred start time now being 6.12pm. A number of factors for this change were posited by those surveyed– 26% saying it was because of lifestyle changes, another 24% saying it was motivated by a desire to relax, and 29% noting it was because of safety precautions.

Hospitality is also viewed positively by many as a place to build career –72% saying venues are good local employers, especially for young people.

In a show of consumer solidarity with hospitality, 74% believe that the industry needs greater government support to reduce economic pressures, including potential rates relief and a lower tax burden.

Zonal CCO Tim Chapman reflected on the research: “The hospitality industry navigated a complex landscape in 2025, facing a number of pressures from economic uncertainty to hikes in costs.

“As we look ahead to 2026, momentum will be driven by businesses which can deliver memorable guest experiences and those that double down on operational efficiency to manage costs. Hospitality venues that invest in tech and offer an authentic level of service will be the ones able to thrive in such a competitive market.”











