Alliance welcomes new MW to buying team

By Andrew Catchpole

Alliance Wine has announced that Sarah Benson MW has joined its buying team.

Benson, who was awarded her Master of Wine title in 2025, boosts the number of MWs on Alliance’s buying team to four, with Master Sommelier Matt Wilkin also adding to the prestigious letters across the company.

Benson joins from the Co-op, where her tenure of eight years found her managing the Spanish and South American sections of the portfolio – experience that she will be drawing on at Alliance.

“We are very happy that Sarah has joined to bolster our capabilities and experience in the buying team at Alliance,” said head of buying, Jean Wareing MW.

“Her wealth of experience in the key categories of Spain and South America will be vital in driving forward our own Iberian and South American portfolios that she will be responsible for.”

On those regions, Wareing added that Alliance sees a “significant opportunity” to develop these parts of its broader portfolio, building on an already strong selection of producers which is represents in the UK market.

With regard to Benson’s appointment, Alliance chief executive Fergal Tynan MW added: “Having another Master of Wine in the business is a true privilege. We are very fortunate to welcome someone of Sarah’s experience and skill to the buying team, adding to the pre-existing talents that we have there.”







