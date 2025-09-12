Alliance wine expands Iberian portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Independent supplier Alliance Wine is now the exclusive UK distributor for Bodegas Dominio de Cair, a leading Ribera del Duero winery.

The estate, located in the small town of La Aguilera, is a part of the Luis Cañas family of wineries, so this partnership supplements the relationship Alliance already had with the latter producer.

The fine wine supplier has also added seven other new producers to its portfolio through its acquisition of H2Vin, a specialist importer of Old World wines.

Jean Wareing MW, Alliance’s head of buying, explained: “Our strengthened partnership with the Luis Cañas family is something we’re very excited about, Cair adds extra depth and quality to our Ribera del Duero range. The broader Spanish and Portuguese additions reflect our continued ambition to offer an exciting, well-rounded portfolio built on the personality and talent of our brilliant producers.”

The additional producers now distributed through Alliance include: Bodegas Gregorio Martínez, Rioja Alta (an extreme-climate, low-intervention estate in the Iregua Valley), Bodegas Antídoto, Ribera del Duero (a winery resurrecting ancient, pre-phylloxera vineyards in the remote province of Soria), Finca Viñoa, Ribeiro (a once-extinct vineyard in the dramatic, terraced granite landscape of the Avia Valley producing indigenous Treixadura), and Quinta de Couselo, Rías Baixas (an estate run by brothers José and Javier Gonzalez, who produce wine that reflects the unique terroir and winemaking traditions).

The expanded portfolio adds further diversity to Alliance’s many Spanish and Portuguese offerings, with the new wines hailing from a range of appellations in Rioja, Galicia, Ribera del Duero, Utiel-Requena and the Douro.

Miriam Cameron, director of on-trade sales, said: “Bringing Cair into the portfolio… adds commercial weight to a region that strongly appeals to UK consumers, for both authenticity and prestige. Coupled with producers across Rioja, Galicia and Douro, amongst other regions, we can better support the on-trade and independent retail with wines that both deliver quality and profitability.”

Alliance currently carries three wines by Bodegas Domino de Cair – Cair Cuvée, Cair Selection de Aguilera and Tierras de Cair, with more wines to follow.









