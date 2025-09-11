Italy: Strong harvest anticipated though oversupply fears remain

By Hamish Graham

Italy’s wine sector is expected to produce 47.4m hls of wine this year. The figure, compiled by Assoenologi, ISMEA and the Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), represents an +8% rise compared to 2024’s harvest.

The levels seen for 2025 signal a return to the averages of recent years, after two challenging vintages.

Production volumes vary across the peninsular nation, however, with the South seeing production surge by +19% compared to the year prior. Puglia is set for +17% growth and Sicily, +20%. The performance was driven in this region by good spring water reserves allowing vineyards to withstand June and August heatwaves.

Production in the Northwest rose +8%, with Lombardy up +15% compared 2024, though the sub-region is still -8% down on its 2020-2024 harvest average. The Northeast also saw a jump up +3% as a region; the area negotiated a rainy spring that required adept disease management before a changeable summer. Veneto remains the largest wine-producing region with 12m hls predicted for 2025.

Emilia-Romagna saw production remain consistent with 2023, with decreases in Emilia and increases in Romagna.

Central Italy had a more challenging year with a -3% drop in production. Most notably there was a -13% fall for Tuscany compared to its abundant 2024 harvest.

Riccardo Cotarella, President of Assoenologi, elaborated further on the growing conditions seen across the country.

He commented: “Central and northern vineyards enjoyed balanced ripening until heavy rains created issues, while the south struggled with drought. Despite the contrasts, grape quality looks very good – excellent in some areas – making oenologists’ expertise more crucial than ever in facing climate change.”

The improved harvest comes amid the context of the potential oversupply of Italian wines. President of the UIV, Lamberto Frescobaldi believes policy remedies are needed to curb the potential challenges that could arise.

He noted: “Under current market conditions, it will be difficult to guarantee fair remuneration for the supply chain with a harvest of 47.4mn hls, plus roughly 37m hls already in stock. These challenges affect not just Italy but all producing countries.

“The quality of our wine is undisputed, but even excellence, if too abundant, erodes value. At this juncture, we are proposing a rethink of production rules, starting with the framework of the Testo Unico del Vino, with the goal of creating a flexible system that can expand or contract depending on market dynamics.”









