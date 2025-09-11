UKHospitality joins scotch whisky industry’s call for a duty freeze

By Oliver Catchpole

UKHospitality, the trade body for hospitality which represents over 750 companies in the UK, has backed the Scotch Whisky Association’s (SWA) call for the UK Government to freeze alcohol duty in the Autumn Budget.

This comes after UKHospitality published figures showing that hospitality has accounted for 53% of all job losses in the UK since the October Budget raised duties.

One in 25 hospitality workers have lost their jobs since October last year – a total of 89,000 jobs lost.

Allen Simpson, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “As we head towards the Budget, it’s clear that businesses across the supply chain need urgent support to survive. We know hospitality's disproportionate tax burden impacts the entire sector, from pubs and bars to distillers and other producers. That’s why we’re supporting the Scotch Whisky industry’s call for a long-term duty freeze.”

The Scotch Whisky Association has also recently revealed that its industry has lost over 1,000 jobs (2.7% of those directly employed in the sector) since the same Budget.

Over the last two years, excise duty has risen by 14%, with the SWA suggesting that this rise combined with tariffs in the US market are two major factors contributing to job losses.

Scotch whisky, along with other spirits, have the highest tax burden of all alcohol categories in the UK, and the highest rate in the G7.

Both the scotch and hospitality sectors say that a pledge from the Government that they will not further increase duties would boost business confidence over the whole supply chain.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, commented: “Across Scotch Whisky production and hospitality, we’re seeing cuts to jobs and investment which are a result of challenges both at home and around the world. An Excise duty freeze… [would] give respite for businesses, and deliver Treasury revenue, which the government’s own figures show has flatlined since the first duty rise was confirmed. For Scotch Whisky producers, hospitality is crucial… We are united with the hospitality industry in our call for those words of support we heard from the Prime Minister during the election campaign to translate into urgent action in November’s Budget.”







