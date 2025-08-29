Subscriber login Close [x]
Promising Pinot Grigio harvest begins in DOC Delle Venezie

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  29 August, 2025

The 2025 Pinot Grigio harvest has begun in Italy's largest DOC, Delle Venezie, and is being hailed as promising for quality, with increased yields.

Luca Rigotti, president of the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium, said: “We are thrilled to begin a harvest that sees our Consortium committed on multiple fronts: quality, innovation and sustainability.

“The 2025 production season marks an important moment, especially for the experimental activities launched for the production of low-alcohol Pinot Grigio. We strongly believe in this project, which aims to ensure a sustainable future for the sector by responding to the changing preferences of increasingly informed consumers who are attentive to a healthy lifestyle, starting with lighter, lower-calorie wines.

“This is an innovative and strategic path, perfectly aligned with our commitment to the partnership with Wine in Moderation launched last year. We are sure that innovation is the key to enhancing our denomination and successfully addressing emerging market challenges.”

Quantitative estimates show a slight increase compared to the last two vintages, while a stable weather forecast is expected to aid a successful completion of the harvest.

Drilling down into the various wine-growing areas, the regional presidents of the Assoenologi (the Italian association of oenologists and winemakers) in the DOC Delle Venezie have provided more detailed assessments.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, Matteo Lovo said: "2025 is one of the best seasons in recent years in terms of phytosanitary conditions: disease pressure was very limited and easily manageable, thanks to a favourable alternation of rain and dry periods. July's temperature swings further enhanced grape quality.

“Expectations are very good: quality will improve compared to 2024 and production will increase by an estimated 5 to 10%. As for low-alcohol winemaking, our region is already moving in this direction: in some areas, lower-alcohol levels will be naturally reached, also thanks to the early harvest”.

In Trentino, Furio Battelini said: “The harvest has begun, with the first batches destined for low-alcohol content, and will continue until mid-September. Quantitatively, it is expected to be just over 5% higher than in 2024, although still below the historical average; qualitatively, peaks of excellence are expected.”

And in Veneto, the growing season is said to have shown an overall steady trend, with a favourable progression that ensured good health conditions for the vineyards and grapes.




