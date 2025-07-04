On-trade: Finding value in hidden gems

It is not, to paraphrase P. G. Wodehouse, difficult to distinguish between the current world of hospitality and a ray of sunshine. Many businesses have never fully recovered post Covid; inflation (and short vintages) have sent prices skyrocketing, and customers are feeling the pinch. They eat out less, spend less and grumble more.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.