2025 Golden Vines Award winners announced

By Oliver Catchpole

On 8 November 2025, the winners of the 2025 Golden Vines Awards were announced in a ceremony at the Faena Forum in Miami.

Winners included Weingut Egon Müller, Germany, for The Golden Vines Grant Macdonald Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe Award, Harlan Estate, California, for The Golden Vines Akerman Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas Award and Henschke, Australia for The Golden Vines Maison Mura Best Fine Wine Producer in the Rest of the World Award (Australasia, Africa, Asia & Middle East).

Corison Winery in California was awarded the The Golden Vines Frédéric Panaïotis Sustainability Award, recognising its sustainable business practice. The award was named in honour of Frédéric Panaïotis, the chef de cave at Maison Ruinart, who passed away suddenly in June at the age of 60. He was known for pioneering sustainable farming and innovative eco-friendly practices in Champagne.

Read more: Former Tesco chief Dave Lewis announced as Diageo CEO

Each winner received a trophy created by American artist Jen Stark, designed under the guidance of trophy creative director Shantell Martin, and gifted in a custom-made trunk.

Lewis Chester DipWSET, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Icons, said: “The Golden Vines Awards continue to set the global standard for recognizing excellence in fine wine and spirits.

“This year’s winners represent not only the pinnacle of quality and craftsmanship, but also innovation, sustainability, and leadership. It’s a privilege to bring the global fine wine and spirits community together in Miami to celebrate their extraordinary achievements, while also supporting the next generation of diverse talent through the work of The Gérard Basset Foundation.”

This year saw Golden Vines survey members of the newly formed Golden Vines Academy, a body made up of fine wine and spirits professionals from across the world, to vote on award winners. This year’s voters included 830 experts from over 100 countries, with an average of 18 years’ experience in the trade.

The results were independently verified by Deloitte LLP, in accordance with the voting rules published on the Liquid Icons website.

Established in 2021 by Liquid Icons to support, honour and celebrate ‘the best of the best’ in the world of fine wine and rare spirits, The Golden Vines featured a weekend of wine and spirit masterclasses and winemaker lunches.





Other award winners on the day included:

The Golden Vines Robb Report World’s Best Fine Wine Producer Award – Vega Sicilia, Spain

The Golden Vines Slate Aviation World’s Best Rising Star Award – Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, South Africa

The Golden Vines Amorim Cork Innovation Award – Rosa Kruger, The Old Vine Project, South Africa

The Golden Vines Gérard Basset Foundation Hall of Fame Award – Jean Trimbach, France

The Golden Vines Bacchus World’s Best Rare Spirit Brand Award – The Macallan, Scotland







