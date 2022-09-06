Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Golden Vines Awards returns to Florence this October

By James Bayley
Published:  06 September, 2022

The Golden Vines Awards will return 14-17 October in Florence to help support diversity and inclusion in the fine wine, rare spirits and hospitality industry.

Following the event’s successful launch at Annabel’s London last year, the prestigious charity auction is back, and tickets are available for purchase, starting from £6,000.

The awards were created by Lewis Chester and the Liquid Icons team to honour the legacy of Chester’s friend and business partner, Gérard Basset OBE MW MS (pictured), who passed away in January 2019 from cancer. 

This year, celebrations begin on Saturday, 15 October, where guests will enjoy dishes from Davide Oldani, owner of two Michelin star restaurant D’O, near Milan, and Matteo Lorenzini, executive chef of Osteria di Passignano, Tuscany. 

The awards ceremony will take place the following evening, where guests will enjoy a gala dinner courtesy of celebrated chef Massimo Bottura. 

The dinner will be paired with some of the finest and rarest wines in the world including, Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008, Dom Pérignon P2 2004, Krug Grande Cuvée, Krug Vintage, Dom Ruinart, Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune 2012, Emidio Pepe Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2004, Château Cheval Blanc 2005 in magnum, Solaia, Château d’Yquem and Taylor’s Port 1970 in magnum.

As well as the dinner, the other main event is the auction of 100 lots, including bottles (large formats and old vintages of some of the world’s wine brands) and experiences (exclusive tastings and stays in Chateaux and historic cellars). 

The goal is to raise over £1.2 million to finance wine education programs related to diversity and inclusivity.

Early this summer, Liquid Icons announced four winners of the Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships and 10 Wine Scholar Guild Golden Vines Scholarships after 47 applicants entered from 18 different countries comprising more than 20 different nationalities and ethnicities with more than half of all applicants being female.

To find out more and purchase tickets, please visit Liquid Icons website at: https://liquidicons.com/work/golden-vines-awards

 


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new sto...

Looking ahead: Chris Davies, GCF

Systembolaget aims to halve emissions –...

Lanchester Wines launches canned wine range

Nick Gillett: Tequila’s dance with envir...

Relief for New Zealand's ‘severely deple...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

...

Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95