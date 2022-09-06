The Golden Vines Awards returns to Florence this October

By James Bayley

The Golden Vines Awards will return 14-17 October in Florence to help support diversity and inclusion in the fine wine, rare spirits and hospitality industry.

Following the event’s successful launch at Annabel’s London last year, the prestigious charity auction is back, and tickets are available for purchase, starting from £6,000.

The awards were created by Lewis Chester and the Liquid Icons team to honour the legacy of Chester’s friend and business partner, Gérard Basset OBE MW MS (pictured), who passed away in January 2019 from cancer.

READ MORE: Liquid Icons announces recipients of 14 new scholarships



This year, celebrations begin on Saturday, 15 October, where guests will enjoy dishes from Davide Oldani, owner of two Michelin star restaurant D’O, near Milan, and Matteo Lorenzini, executive chef of Osteria di Passignano, Tuscany.

The awards ceremony will take place the following evening, where guests will enjoy a gala dinner courtesy of celebrated chef Massimo Bottura.

The dinner will be paired with some of the finest and rarest wines in the world including, Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008, Dom Pérignon P2 2004, Krug Grande Cuvée, Krug Vintage, Dom Ruinart, Trimbach Clos Sainte Hune 2012, Emidio Pepe Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2004, Château Cheval Blanc 2005 in magnum, Solaia, Château d’Yquem and Taylor’s Port 1970 in magnum.

As well as the dinner, the other main event is the auction of 100 lots, including bottles (large formats and old vintages of some of the world’s wine brands) and experiences (exclusive tastings and stays in Chateaux and historic cellars).

The goal is to raise over £1.2 million to finance wine education programs related to diversity and inclusivity.

Early this summer, Liquid Icons announced four winners of the Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships and 10 Wine Scholar Guild Golden Vines Scholarships after 47 applicants entered from 18 different countries comprising more than 20 different nationalities and ethnicities with more than half of all applicants being female.

To find out more and purchase tickets, please visit Liquid Icons website at: https://liquidicons.com/work/golden-vines-awards







