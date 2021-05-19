Basset foundation unveils new BAME/BIPOC scholarships

By Lisa Riley

Liquid Icons, the fine wine research and content production company founded by the late Gerard Basset OBE MW MS and his friend Lewis Chester, has unveiled a series of new scholarships for BAME/BIPOC students.

The flurry of scholarships are in addition to the headline Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships announced in March, for which Liquid Icons said it had received a “far greater number” than expected.

Two new scholarships, The Golden Vines Masters of Wine and The Golden Vines Master Sommelier Scholarships have been created, both worth £12,500 each, covering the full costs of tuition, examination and tastings incurred by the student studying for these programmes.

The winners will be chosen by the same judging panel that is responsible for awarding The Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships and which comprises Nina Basset, Rajat Parr (Sandhi Wines), Carlton McCoy MS (Lawrence Wine Estates), Clement Robert MS (The Birley Clubs / Annabel’s) and lead judge Jancis Robinson OBE MW.



Additionally, Liquid Icons has announced a new partnership with the Wine Scholar Guild, with 10 BAME/BIPOC students to be awarded the newly formed Golden Vines Wine Scholar Guild Scholarships.

Applicants to these will be chosen by the same judging panel, with winners given the opportunity to specialise in the country of their choice, by selecting enrolment in one of the Wine Scholar Guild’s advanced French, Spanish or Italian Wine Scholar Certification Programs.

“A total of 42 BAME/BIPOC students from 23 countries applied for The Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, a far greater number than had been expected,” said Liquid Icons.

“As a result we have, in association with charitable funding partner The Gerard Basset Wine Education Charitable Foundation, decided to create more opportunities for a number of the applicants not chosen to win the headline scholarships,” the business added.

The winners of The Golden Vines Masters of Wine, The Golden Vines Master Sommelier and the 10 Golden Vines Wine Scholar Guild Scholarships will be announced in June 2021.

Seperately, as reported yesterday, UK-based sommeliers have until 28 May to send in their application for the Gerard Basset Travel Scholarship – the annual travel bursary created in honour of Basset.







