Last chance to enter Gerard Basset Travel Scholarship

By Lisa Riley

UK-based Sommeliers have until 28 May to send in their application for the Gerard Basset Travel Scholarship – the annual travel bursary created in honour of the late Gerard Basset OBE, MS, MW, MSc (OIV).

Launched in 2020 by Nina and Romané Basset along with Ronan Sayburn MS and Tim Atkin MW, the scholarship will see £5,000 awarded on an annual basis to a UK-based sommelier to enable them to visit a winemaking country of their choice and explore its regions, winemakers and wine personalities.

“I am delighted that the Gerard Basset Travel Bursary continues to encourage young sommeliers who are eager to travel and extend their wine learning experiences,” said Nina Basset.

“Just as last year, the calibre of applicants is high and their wish list of countries to visit far ranging. Gerard would certainly approve,” she added.

Entrants for the award are invited to submit a written statement of up to 500 words to nina@ninabasset.com by 28 May detailing why they are applying for the scholarship, how they plan to spend the money, and how they see it benefiting their future careers.

A judging panel, including Nina, Romané, Ronan, Atkin and Laura Rhys will then select a short-list of three candidates for interview in order to decide on an eventual winner.

The panel will then help with contacts and suggestions to ensure the winner’s eventual trip is as rich and comprehensive in content and experiences as possible.

Winner of the 2020 scholarship, Lise Donier-Meroz, sommelier at L’Enclume, had to postpone her planned trip to South America which she will embark upon once circumstances permit, and in as ecological a way as possible: a challenge she set herself “to give health and respect to our Planet Earth”.

An inaugural fundraising dinner at 67 Pall Mall is currently planned for this autumn, with further details to be announced in due course.











