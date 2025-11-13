Coterie acquires Hong Kong importer

By Oliver Catchpole

London-based fine wine business Coterie Group has announced its acquisition of Links Concept Family Wine Merchants, a family-owned fine wine importer and distributor from Hong Kong.

Through the acquisition, the Group said it hopes to “accelerate the growth of premium wines in Asia”, by making it easier for producers to sell to a rapidly growing consumer base.

Links Concept, which was founded in 2000, represents premium wineries in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, along with international brands including Champagne Louis Roederer, Familia Torres, Shaw + Smith and Louis Latour, among others.

Alice de La Fuente Saez and Jermann Lai, director and MD of Links Concept Family Wine Merchants respectively, said: “This is a proud moment for Links Concept Family Wine Merchants.

“For more than 25 years we have worked to introduce some of the world’s most exciting producers to Hong Kong and beyond.

“Joining Coterie gives us the resources and global reach to take that mission further while staying true to our values of quality and partnership. We are excited to begin this next chapter together.”

Coterie Group combines merchanting, storage, trading and financial services for producers and customers worldwide.

It has a portfolio encompassing UK merchants Lay & Wheeler and Hallgarten & Novum Wines, along with bonded storage through Coterie Vaults and wine lending services through Jera Wine.

Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Group, added: “We are delighted to welcome Links Concept Family Wine Merchants into the Coterie family.

“Their focus on quality, their excellent producer portfolio, and their deep knowledge of the Hong Kong and China markets makes them an ideal partner.

“This acquisition strengthens our international footprint and allows us to offer even greater opportunities for the family-owned wineries we represent.”

The acquisition will see Links Concept Family Wine Merchants continuing to operate under its established name, and with its current team.









