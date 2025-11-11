Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Berkmann appoints Vincenzo Arnese to London Prestige team

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  11 November, 2025

One of the UK’s largest family-run wine distributors, Berkmann Wine Cellars, has announced the appointment of Vincenzo Arnese (pictured) to its London Prestige team.

Arnese, an award-winning sommelier (earning first place in Harpers’ Top 50 Sommeliers 2025) joins the premium sales team at Berkmann, where he will foster relationships across London’s top-tier restaurants and hotels.

He was previously wine director at Raffles at the OWO and has held senior sommelier roles working with the likes of Alain Ducasse and Heston Blumenthal.

Commenting on his new role, Arnese, said: “Joining Berkmann Wine Cellars marks an exciting next step in my career.

“After years in hospitality, this move allows me to deepen my connection with the wine industry and work more closely with producers and trade partners.

“Berkmann’s reputation for quality and integrity makes it the perfect place to continue growing professionally and contribute to the world of fine wine.”

Berkmann has been selling wine to restaurants since 1964 and is now run by second generation family member Rupert Berkmann.

Its reach extends across all trade channels, aiming to foster long-term relationships and create mutual success with both the producers it represents and the customers it supplies.

Berkmann Wine Cellars UK commercial director, Fraser McGuire added: “Vincenzo is a tremendous addition to our established Prestige team in Central London.

“Bringing together his extensive fine wine expertise and high-end hospitality experience, he is exceptionally well placed to contribute to the ongoing advancement of our premium portfolio in the UK trade.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

IWSR: Global H1 alcohol volume sales dec...

2025 Golden Vines Award winners announced

Former Tesco chief Dave Lewis announced...

Friday Read: The Heretics aim to disrupt...

London Wine Fair announces management bu...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95