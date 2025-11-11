Berkmann appoints Vincenzo Arnese to London Prestige team

By Oliver Catchpole

One of the UK’s largest family-run wine distributors, Berkmann Wine Cellars, has announced the appointment of Vincenzo Arnese (pictured) to its London Prestige team.

Arnese, an award-winning sommelier (earning first place in Harpers’ Top 50 Sommeliers 2025) joins the premium sales team at Berkmann, where he will foster relationships across London’s top-tier restaurants and hotels.

He was previously wine director at Raffles at the OWO and has held senior sommelier roles working with the likes of Alain Ducasse and Heston Blumenthal.

Commenting on his new role, Arnese, said: “Joining Berkmann Wine Cellars marks an exciting next step in my career.

“After years in hospitality, this move allows me to deepen my connection with the wine industry and work more closely with producers and trade partners.

“Berkmann’s reputation for quality and integrity makes it the perfect place to continue growing professionally and contribute to the world of fine wine.”

Berkmann has been selling wine to restaurants since 1964 and is now run by second generation family member Rupert Berkmann.

Its reach extends across all trade channels, aiming to foster long-term relationships and create mutual success with both the producers it represents and the customers it supplies.

Berkmann Wine Cellars UK commercial director, Fraser McGuire added: “Vincenzo is a tremendous addition to our established Prestige team in Central London.

“Bringing together his extensive fine wine expertise and high-end hospitality experience, he is exceptionally well placed to contribute to the ongoing advancement of our premium portfolio in the UK trade.”







