The results: Top 50 Sommeliers 2025

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers Top 50 Sommeliers 2025 listing has landed, celebrating the very best in the UK restaurant world.

Our Top 50 Sommeliers list is one of our favourite features of the year, allowing us to not only dive deep into the fabulous drinks lists across the UK, but also to consider all the other aspects that make up this professional role, delivering as it does such an important facet of the broader wine and spirit world.

Indeed, whether large or small, honed on a specialism or broad in scope, the quality and appeal of the drinks on the list at this level must be a given. What then informs our judging decisions, which take place over two days of deliberations, are aspects of innovation and inventiveness on the list and beyond, plus a whole raft of skills and activities that contribute to the overall drinks offer.

As with any list, but especially when the calibre of those who are up for consideration is so high, those deliberations fold in a given nominee’s education and experience, communication, innovation, leadership and vision, plus more besides. And this, in turn, helps to hone the placings on a list that nonetheless is aimed more at being a celebration of the sheer quality and diversity of sommeliers in the UK, rather than simply a ranking alone.

As such, the Harpers team would like to congratulate all who feature here, and also thank those who – often down to a whisker of difference in a hard-fought and closely judged competition – didn’t quite edge in to this year’s Top 50 positions.

A final word of thanks should also go to our Top 50 Sommelier 2025 sponsors, Champagne Laurent Perrier and Wines of Roussillon, whose support makes this fantastic spotlight on such talent possible.

