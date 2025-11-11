Dates unveiled for fresh look SITT Spring 2026

By Hamish Graham

The Spring iteration of the Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) 2026 is set to take place on Monday 23 February at etc.venues, Manchester and Wednesday 25 February at Lindley Hall, London.

The joint Harpers-Drinks Retailing event will see a diverse line-up of specialist importers from across the trade exhibit, with an array of masterclasses and special features set to be announced soon.

The spring event also sees the reveal of a new look for the 2005-founded celebration of drinks trade specialists.

Commercial director of SITT, Samantha Halliday, reflected on the revamped branding: “The iconic SITT pink is instantly recognisable among importers, trade buyers, and the trade press, and we wanted to retain that familiarity while giving the brand a fresh, modern feel.

“The new look reflects how SITT continues to evolve while remaining true to its mission – connecting specialist importers and quality buyers as we’ve done since 2005.”

Halliday, added: “We’re also looking at ways to strengthen buyer engagement and ensure that those who register make the most of the day. By enhancing our marketing and creating an even more dynamic on-site experience, we’re confident that SITT will continue to deliver real value for everyone involved.”

