WSTA speakers sign up for SITT Autumn

By Harpers Editorial

The Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting can reveal that the WSTA’s Miles Beale and Simon Cairns will be joining Harpers at its autumn edition, taking place in both London (18 September) and Manchester (20 September).

Taking the theme of ‘Independents’ Day’, the WSTA will be joining Harpers and our sister title, Drinks Retailing, to tackle the major issues facing indie businesses currently operating in the UK.

The year 2023 has, so far, proved to be an incredibly challenging time for anyone involved in UK drinks. Beale and Cairns will be in situ to provide much needed advice as part of a session to talk through some of the more major issues. This session will include exclusive data from the SITT independents survey as well as a Q&A session, where trade visitors will have the opportunity to ask for the WSTA’s support on the issues that are having the greatest impact.

Join Miles Beale, chief executive at the WSTA, and Simon Cairns, project consultant at the WSTA, at the sessions, which will take place at 12.30pm in both London and Manchester.

Places will be limited, so the advice is to sign up now, in order to secure a seat.

Also in the line-up is the Wines from Alentejo masterclass session, which will take centre stage as part of our ‘Spotlight On’ feature for SITT Autumn. The session will take place at 2pm at both events, showing the depth and breadth of wines on offer.

For full list and details of SITT Autumn exhibitors, and to help you plan your day, please visit sittastings.com.

Early registration is highly recommended.

Click here to register now.







LONDON

Monday 18 September

10:30am-5:00pm

Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, Clapham Junction, SW11 5TN







MANCHESTER

Wednesday 20 September

10:30am-5:00pm

etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 3HU











