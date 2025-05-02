WSTA executive board gains three new members

By Hamish Graham

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has added three new faces to its executive board. The decision sees fresh board representation for SMEs as well as for spirits giant Rémy Cointreau.

Kim Wilson (pictured), founder and MD of importer North South Wines, will provide a fresh viewpoint to the board. Her company’s impressive growth since its founding in 2014 - with the enterprise now being a £33 million annual turnover company - affords Wilson with knowledge and insight that will assist the WSTA’s approach to SMEs.

Another addition, this time from the world of independent retail, is Hal Wilson, owner of Cambridge Wine Merchants. Founded in 1993, Wilson’s company has rooted itself as one of the best-loved indies in the country, a reputation which persists as reflected by the retailer’s seventh-place in Harpers 50 Best Indies 2025. The executive board will benefit from an additional voice from the independent off-trade.

Read more: Christopher Delalonde joins Perfect Cellar as head of fine wine

Lee James, MD UK, Ireland and Nordic markets at Rémy Cointreau, is the final new member joining the board. James oversees a portfolio which includes a diverse array of well-known spirits including Rémy Martin Cognac, Mount Gay Rum and Bruichladdich. Prior to joining Rémy Cointreau, he worked for 20 years with Pernod Ricard, holding a number of UK and global senior sales and marketing roles at the company.

Chief executive of the WSTA, Miles Beale, believes the new additions can introduce useful perspectives to the executive board.

He commented: “The WSTA is proud of its broad-based membership, which allows us to represent the whole of the wine and spirit industry supply chain. It’s a great pleasure to welcome aboard three enthusiastic, talented and experienced new board members, who will be great representatives for their business types and assets to supporting the work of the WSTA.

“Our aim is to give a voice to every wine and spirit business, no matter how big or small. We are delighted to add to our top table Hal, aka the ‘King of the indies’, Kim, founder and MD of an award-winning, growing mid-sized distributor, along with such a seasoned drinks trade expert in Lee, who works for one of the big global luxury spirits companies.”











