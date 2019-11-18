Subscriber login Close [x]
WSTA adds five to board

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  18 November, 2019

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has dramatically expanded its board to help meet the challenges of a fast-changing trading environment, adding five new members to take the board’s total membership to 16.

The new members are Elizabeth Newman, director of BWS at Sainsbury’s (pictured above); Jason Godley, director of BWS at Tesco; Lizzy Rudd, executive chairman at Berry Bros & Rudd; Bertrand Steip, MD of Moët Hennessy UK; and Adrian Curry, MD at glass manufacturer Encirc.

The latest board expansion follows the publication of the WSTA’s “Our Vision, Your Voice” report in September, which set out the organisation's aims and objectives in the wake of a major membership consultation exercise.

Two new board members were previously welcomed in June this year: Brad Madigan, MD for Campari Group UK, and Sébastien Desreumaux, CEO of iForce and Eddie Stobart Contract Logistics.

Miles Beale, CEO of the WSTA, said: “The WSTA is now offering more products and services covering a bigger brief than ever before.

“I firmly believe that the WSTA is unique among organisations in the UK drinks industry for its size and breadth of membership, as well as the proven support it provides to organisations large and small - and at every point in our industry’s supply chain.”

Michael Saunders, chairman of the WSTA, said: “I am delighted to have welcomed five experienced industry figures as WSTA board members.

"They will add their collective wealth of experience to an already impressive WSTA board to ensure that we hear and consider views from all types of businesses and from all corners the wine and spirit industry.

"As a board we are increasingly well equipped and motivated to deliver the WSTA’s aims for our industry, including more active engagement in setting the WSTA’s agenda and delivering its recently refreshed aims in what promises to be another challenging year in 2020.”





