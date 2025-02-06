Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

By Hamish Graham

Julie Nollet, MD of Moët Hennessy for UK & Ireland, has been announced as the newest member of the WSTA executive board.

Nollet has held several positions at the wine and spirits division of LVMH since joining in 2010, including her previous role as chief marketing officer of Hennessy.

Her addition will provide an informed perspective to a board which already can name an array of influential figures, including Elizabeth Newman of Majestic Wines and Lorraine Copes of Be Inclusive Hospitality.

Mark Riley, chair of the WSTA board and MD of Edrington UK, is hopeful this perspective can help steer the WSTA in face of the litany of headwinds facing the wine and spirit trade.

“The industry is facing another challenging year with so many unknowns for businesses to charter. Our primary focus is to ensure that the WSTA works closely with government to help it understand how to support trade better and create a landscape that allows businesses to grow.

“Julie’s presence at the board table will help us with the WSTA’s ongoing efforts to represent the broad WSTA membership including global brands, SME’s, producers and retailers,” he said.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, anticipates Nollet’s knowledge and experience which should provide helpful uplift for the trade association.

He commented: “LVMH's international reach in an era of global challenges for the industry will be hugely beneficial.

“Julie’s expertise in both wines and spirits, garnered from a range positions held within Moët Hennessy, will mean she will bring great counsel to the executive board and WSTA team.”













