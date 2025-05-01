Subscriber login Close [x]
Christopher Delalonde joins Perfect Cellar as head of fine wine

By Hamish Graham
Published:  01 May, 2025

Online wine retailer Perfect Cellar has announced the addition of Master Sommelier Christopher Delalonde to its team. The former Sommelier of the Year winner joins as head of fine wine, while also steering the company’s new Collector Club.

Delalonde joins from Tao Group Hospitality where he held the role of head of wine.

Perfect Cellar’s new hire, in his role as head of the business’ Collector’s Club, will guide members through one-to-one consultations and tastings, as well as host events with winemakers. The club is open to 100 members, specifically aimed at those customers who typically spend over £5,000 per year on drinking wine.

Members will also be given exclusive access to small parcels of fine wine from lesser-known producers, including Chateau Les Vimieres Le Tronquera Margaux who produce just 80 cases annually.

Delalonde is excited to be helping shape the new initiative from Perfect Cellar.

He commented: “I am delighted to be joining Perfect Cellar, which shares my passion for bringing exceptional and affordable wines to people’s tables. The Collector Club, which I believe is a unique offering that will allow me to help members build collections that are tailored to their tastes.

“Having spent my career advising restaurants and individual diners about wines, I know the joy that comes from the right wine in the right person’s glass.”

Founder and CEO of Perfect Cellar, Moez Seraly, added: “It’s wonderful having Christopher as part of the Perfect Cellar team. This is another major step in helping wine drinkers to experience the joy of finer wine.

“Christopher’s passion and drive for excellence are things that I’ve always admired. I’m really happy to be able to combine his Master Sommelier’s expertise with our technological solutions to deliver the best at-home wine experience for our wonderful customers.”

Perfect Cellar was started by Seraly in 2020 with the founding ethos of introducing more customers to the world of fine wine at a reasonable price point.



Former Drinks Retailing editor joins PR...

