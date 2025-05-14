Three Wine Men rebrand ahead of 2025 expansion

By James Lawrence

Three Wine Men – a consumer tasting event created by Oz Clarke, Tim Atkin MW and Olly Smith – has been reborn as WineAlive, signalling a new era for one of the UK's leading wine experiences.

Founded in 2011, the original format soon became a hit among enthusiasts across the country, renowned for its ability to cut through the jargon and deliver accessible, high-energy tastings that provided a benchmark for other consumer-facing events.

Expanding the format, the initial trio have been joined by fellow communicators Luma Monteiro, Tom Surgey and Susy Atkins, whose remit will include delivering both online and physical tastings, demystifying wine in a fun and engaging way.

Read more: Iggy Pop and Tilda Swinton among latest DP collaborators

“WineAlive is a thrilling new way for our live tasting events to evolve,” said Olly Smith.

“What Oz, Tim and I began more than a decade ago is becoming an even more vibrant and entertaining forum for anyone to experience the joy of wine together.”

Upcoming WineAlive events are scheduled for Manchester in October and London in November, following a successful show in Bristol earlier this year.

According to its founders: “Monthly online tastings will reach people across the UK in the comfort of their own homes. Next month sees an online English Wine tasting with Oz Clarke for English Wine Week, with more themes being added to the 2025 calendar imminently.”

In addition, WineAlive will also offer regular Instagram Lives, a YouTube channel, and a variety of new video content hosted by its presenters.

Luma Monteiro commented: “I’m really happy to be part of the new WineAlive. It’s about giving people confidence to explore and enjoy new wine experiences without feeling intimidated.”







