Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rioja celebrates centenary

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  20 June, 2025

Rioja Wine UK is holding a two-day 100 Years of Rioja Festival on 19 - 20 July at Hackney Bridge, East London, as part of its celebration of the centenary of the region gaining Denominación de Origen (DO) status in 1925.

The weekend of wine tasting, food, music and immersive experiences is expected to attract 8,000 consumers, offering a chance to discover the “full breadth and character of Rioja wines, with 50 different wines available to taste”.

The event will be hosted by TV wine personality Olly Smith and chef Omar Allibhoy of Tapas Revolution and promises live entertainment, chef demonstrations, food pairings and expert-led tasting workshops.

Rioja Wine UK global marketing & communications director Iñigo Tapiador Larrañaga said: “The 100 Years of Rioja festival marks a key moment in our centenary celebrations – honouring 100 years of DO status while bringing Rioja’s story to life for UK consumers.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase Rioja’s rich heritage alongside its innovation and exceptional quality, as we focus on raising awareness and strengthening Rioja’s reputation in this important market.”

The Rioja Festival is an important event for the region, which counts the UK as its number one export territory, with Rioja wine sales growing by 12% in volume in 2024.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Maison Ruinart’s Frédéric Panaïotis pass...

Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino honour...

Birmingham nightlife closures spark fear...

30 Under 30: Results 2025

Bancroft Wines adds Castellare di Castel...

Boutinot gains exclusive distribution of...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95