Rioja celebrates centenary

By Jaq Bayles

Rioja Wine UK is holding a two-day 100 Years of Rioja Festival on 19 - 20 July at Hackney Bridge, East London, as part of its celebration of the centenary of the region gaining Denominación de Origen (DO) status in 1925.

The weekend of wine tasting, food, music and immersive experiences is expected to attract 8,000 consumers, offering a chance to discover the “full breadth and character of Rioja wines, with 50 different wines available to taste”.

The event will be hosted by TV wine personality Olly Smith and chef Omar Allibhoy of Tapas Revolution and promises live entertainment, chef demonstrations, food pairings and expert-led tasting workshops.

Rioja Wine UK global marketing & communications director Iñigo Tapiador Larrañaga said: “The 100 Years of Rioja festival marks a key moment in our centenary celebrations – honouring 100 years of DO status while bringing Rioja’s story to life for UK consumers.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase Rioja’s rich heritage alongside its innovation and exceptional quality, as we focus on raising awareness and strengthening Rioja’s reputation in this important market.”

The Rioja Festival is an important event for the region, which counts the UK as its number one export territory, with Rioja wine sales growing by 12% in volume in 2024.







