Rioja Wine Month returns this October

By James Bayley

A month-long celebration of Spain’s finest wine-producing region across independent retailers and restaurants nationwide, Rioja Wine Month returns this October to bring the quality and diversity of Rioja to life for consumers across the UK.

As a long-standing consumer promotion, this year’s Rioja Wine Month campaign, in partnership with Harpers, will build on the success of last year’s activity, which saw 94 outlets take part, increasing sales of Rioja by 438% MOM.

Retailers will be encouraged to promote Rioja wine through dedicated offers, exciting consumer tastings and events, specific staff training and the use of eye-catching bespoke print and digital POS supplied by Rioja Wine UK.

To support the on-trade, Rioja Wine UK will be offering a limited number of Coravins to participating restaurants, enabling Rioja wines to be presented by the glass.

Meanwhile, a £1000 cash prize is available for the best overall digital campaign awarded to the business that creates the biggest buzz online and across social channels, from blog posts to Instagram statics and reels and TikTok content. This will be in addition to two £1000 cash prizes for the best on-trade and off-trade campaigns. Plus, the first 10 retailers and first 10 restaurants to sign up will receive £50 each to spend on Rioja samples before the campaign starts.

To further drive awareness of Rioja Wine Month, Rioja Wine UK will be partnering with a leading luxury lifestyle title to deliver an engaging range of online and social content that will enable consumers to discover the Rioja region and its diverse wines. In addition, partnerships with selected micro-influencers throughout October will give consumers further insight into the campaign and events they can get involved in. All content will drive traffic to the Rioja Wine Directory (www.buyrioja.co.uk), where a list of participating retailers and restaurants will be hosted.

Rioja Wine Month is open to any independent retailer, restaurant or wine bar that stocks a range of Rioja wines from at least three different producers. Sign up here before the 31 July deadline.







