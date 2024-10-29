Ruth Spivey joins Carte Blanche

By James Bayley

Carte Blanche has welcomed wine industry professional Ruth Spivey to their team on a part-time basis to oversee sales across the south east and support marketing efforts.

With 14 years of experience, Spivey has worked across various sectors of the wine business. She began her career at importer and distributor Decorum Vintners, then moved into independent retail with London’s Bottle Apostle group, followed by roles as a sommelier and on-trade sales professional with FMV/Berry Bros & Rudd.

Spivey has also developed a freelance consulting business, providing PR and marketing advice, organising innovative events, judging for Decanter and producing copy for multiple publications.

In 2013 she launched Wine Car Boot, a nomadic wine market promoting independent retailers and producers to help the public “taste their way out of the supermarket”. Since 2018, she has served as the UK ambassador for Star Wine List, a global guide to top wine destinations.

“I’m very happy indeed to be working with Ben, Tamsin and Helen, not to mention the fantastic producers they look after,” Spivey (pictured) said.

“Carte Blanche have long been one of my go-to agencies whenever I have my buying hat on. Simply put, they are the type of wines I like to pour and drink. I’m greatly looking forward to introducing them to more people and getting them into more glasses.”

The appointment coincides with the addition of several new wines to the Carte Blanche range, including Aseginolaza y Leunda’s 2023 Birak, a Garnacha-Tempranillo blend from Navarra aged in a combination of stainless steel and oak, and the returning Domaine Cheveau 2023 Macon Solutre Pouilly, a popular Chardonnay aged partly in stainless steel and oak, known for its minerality.

From Vinyes Domenech in Montsant, new selections highlight the region’s unique terroir, such as the 2023 Bancal de Bosc Blanc, a Garnatxa Blanca with wild pear and almond blossom notes, and the 2022 Bancal de Bosc Rouge, a Garnatxa-Carinena blend with cherry and balsamic hints. Also notable is the 2019 Teixar, a 100% Garnatxa Peluda from 70-year-old vines, offering layers of red fruit, violets and Mediterranean herbs.







