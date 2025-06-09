Subscriber login Close [x]
Up in the air: Avios Wine Flyer initiative soars

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 June, 2025

Many in the drinks world, due to its global nature, collect ‘air miles’ through various schemes, occasionally upgrading their cabin or saving up to kick-start a welcome vacation. But few, perhaps, give much thought to the link between flying and wine, beyond having the odd glass with dinner at 39,000ft. For a growing number of ‘ordinary’ frequent fliers, however, BA has emphatically strengthened that link with its The Wine Flyer programme, most recently taking the form of an inaugural The Wine Flyer Avios Experience trip to San Sebastian and La Rioja.

