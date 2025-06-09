Up in the air: Avios Wine Flyer initiative soars

Many in the drinks world, due to its global nature, collect ‘air miles’ through various schemes, occasionally upgrading their cabin or saving up to kick-start a welcome vacation. But few, perhaps, give much thought to the link between flying and wine, beyond having the odd glass with dinner at 39,000ft. For a growing number of ‘ordinary’ frequent fliers, however, BA has emphatically strengthened that link with its The Wine Flyer programme, most recently taking the form of an inaugural The Wine Flyer Avios Experience trip to San Sebastian and La Rioja.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.