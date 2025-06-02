Subscriber login Close [x]
19 Crimes adds Tempranillo to range

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  02 June, 2025

Treasury Wine Estates’ 19 Crimes brand has expanded into the Spanish wine category with the launch of a Tempranillo.

The move is expected to bring into thew brand younger consumers who are looking to explore wine options outside of Australia. The launch of the 19 Crimes Argentinian Malbec was the first time the brand delved into a red non-Australian country of origin.

Chantal McDowell, 19 Crimes senior brand manager, said: “Tempranillo is becoming hugely popular with shoppers and we wanted to provide 19 Crimes fans, who are looking to explore wine options outside of Australia, with more choice and variety within the existing 19 Crimes range.”

The 19 Crimes Tempranillo, a medium bodied, fruity wine, will include an augmented reality label, continuing the brand’s “passion for innovation and advanced AR technology”. 19 Crimes will roll out the first dual language AR experience telling the story of and bringing to life the character of Manuel Lopez in English and Spanish.

The new wine will be available in 750ml versions at 12% abv.




5 minutes with Kate Venugopal, Wine Inst...

