Vega Sicilia appoints Jessica Julmy as new MD

By Hamish Graham

Spanish producer Tempos Vega Sicilia has announced the appointment of Jessica Julmy as its new MD. Julmy will begin her directorship at the end of August, leading the Álvarez family's six estates including the flagship Vega Sicilia in Ribera del Duero.

The new MD has held previous positions across the wine and luxury sectors, including roles within Moët Hennessy companies, namely Krug, Château Galoupet and Moët Hennessy UK.

Julmy, who has a degree in Business and Chinese from Georgetown University and an MBA from London Business School, is fluent in five languages including English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

The company believes that in her new role she can succeed in “consolidating the group’s future development, safeguarding its international prestige, and coordinating its global strategy”.

Pablo Álvarez Mezquíriz, CEO of Tempo Vega Sicilia, is confident Julmy’s raft of experience will afford her well in the role.

“Jessica’s arrival marks a new chapter for our wineries. Her passion for wine and her international experience in the luxury market will be key to addressing future challenges without losing sight of our essence.”

The new MD will oversee the launch of the producer’s new Deiva estate in Galicia’s DO Rías Baixas. The winery will produce wines from the Albariño grape variety, with the first vintage of this white wine with notable ageing potential being 2024, set for release in 2027.

Vega Sicilia’s other estates include Alión in Ribera del Duero, Pintia in DO Toro, Oremus in Tokaj, Hungary, as well as Benjamin de Rothschild & Vega Sicilia Macán in DOCa Rioja, a partnership with the Rothschild family.









