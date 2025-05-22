Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Vega Sicilia appoints Jessica Julmy as new MD

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 May, 2025

Spanish producer Tempos Vega Sicilia has announced the appointment of Jessica Julmy as its new MD. Julmy will begin her directorship at the end of August, leading the Álvarez family's six estates including the flagship Vega Sicilia in Ribera del Duero.

The new MD has held previous positions across the wine and luxury sectors, including roles within Moët Hennessy companies, namely Krug, Château Galoupet and Moët Hennessy UK.

Julmy, who has a degree in Business and Chinese from Georgetown University and an MBA from London Business School, is fluent in five languages including English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

The company believes that in her new role she can succeed in “consolidating the group’s future development, safeguarding its international prestige, and coordinating its global strategy”.

Pablo Álvarez Mezquíriz, CEO of Tempo Vega Sicilia, is confident Julmy’s raft of experience will afford her well in the role.

“Jessica’s arrival marks a new chapter for our wineries. Her passion for wine and her international experience in the luxury market will be key to addressing future challenges without losing sight of our essence.”

The new MD will oversee the launch of the producer’s new Deiva estate in Galicia’s DO Rías Baixas. The winery will produce wines from the Albariño grape variety, with the first vintage of this white wine with notable ageing potential being 2024, set for release in 2027.

Vega Sicilia’s other estates include Alión in Ribera del Duero, Pintia in DO Toro, Oremus in Tokaj, Hungary, as well as Benjamin de Rothschild & Vega Sicilia Macán in DOCa Rioja, a partnership with the Rothschild family.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

New drinks distributor to challenge 'tra...

Waud Wines buys Slurp

Eyes to the East: Q&A with Caroline Gilb...

UK Hospitality welcomes youth travel ele...

LWF unveils sustainability partnerships...

30 Under 30 is back for 2025: Nominate now!

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95