Barbara Palacios appointed head winemaker at Bodegas Casa La Rad

By Hamish Graham

Barbara Palcios López-Montenegro of the acclaimed winemaking Palacios family has taken up the position of head winemaker at Bodegas Casa La Rad, Rioja’s largest wine estate.

Palacios, the first woman winemaker from the well-known family of vintners, will bring her extensive international experience to the 800ha wine estate in Rioja Oriental. Having first pursued viticulture and oenology studies in Bordeaux in 2004, Palacios went on to gain experience at Bordeaux's Château Margaux, Château Pichon-Longueville Baron in Médoc, as well as Robert Mondavi in Napa Valley.

Her winemaking career has allowed her to refine her skills as far afield as wineries in Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Chile, Argentina and Spain. From 2005, Palacios dedicated herself to cultivating a small vineyard near Haro, planted by her father Antonio Palacios in 1989. This project became Bodega Barbarot Palacios’ personal winemaking venture. In 2014 Palacios gained an oenology degree from the University of Rioja, further deepening her expertise.

Laurent Grumel, winery general manager at Bodegas Casa La Rad, believes Palacios can enhance the winemaking at the estate: “We are thrilled to welcome Barbara to Casa La Rad. Her expertise, passion and commitment to terroir-driven winemaking align perfectly with our vision.

“Barbara's leadership will be instrumental in crafting wines that embody elegance as well as authenticity, reflecting the unique characteristics of our estate.”

Casa La Rad was originally established in the 17th century as a hunting lodge for the Marquises de Legarda. It has grown to become an 800ha estate with 48 vineyard parcels. Despite its size only 14% of the estate is under vine, with the rest dedicated to old-growth woodlands, olive groves and grain fields.

Bodegas Casa La Rad produces all of its Rioja DOCa grapes in the estate to produce wines under the Casa La Rad, Alma La Rad and Viña Solarce labels. Current production at the winery is 75,000l per year, with the hope of reaching 200,000l by 2030.









