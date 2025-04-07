Green push sees González Byass invest €3.1 million into sustainability

By Hamish Graham

González Byass, the leading sherry producer, has invested €3.1 million into environmental projects during the company’s 2023-24 fiscal year (September 2023 – August 2024). The producer also revealed that 68% of its vineyards are now certified sustainable, revealed as part of its 2023-2024 Sustainability Report.

Five of the Jerez producer’s wineries have now achieved the Sustainable Wineries for Climate Protection (SWfCP) accreditation, after its Beronia Rueda winery gained the certification. The SWfCP scheme was developed by the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV) and defines the criteria a vineyard should meet regarding its operation in terms of the environment, governance as well as social and economic impact.

Since 2021, the company has been working on the recovery of a number of old vineyards that were on the brink of extinction via the Ángel de Viñas project. Meanwhile, the company has been nurturing biodiversity at its vineyards through the VIDas initiative. The VIDas project has involved the protection of over 2ha of woodlands at its Beronia Rueda winery, as well as the installation of nesting boxes for birds of prey.

González Byass has been also involved in a number R&D projects in its sustainability push. It is a partner in the Fuelphoria project, an EU-funded initiative which involves carbon capture and storage at its wineries. Additionally, there is the HarvREST project which aims to advance renewable energy in agriculture with electric and autonomous machinery as well as smart energy systems.

Chief sustainability officer at González Byass, Victoria González-Gordon, emphasised the producer’s commitment to its sustainability journey.

She commented: “We are a family that nurtures the land, cherishes wine, and distils magic to share the joy of life with the world. To do so sustainably, we are committed to securing a better future for all by creating a positive impact at every step we take.”

González Byass has also set the target for a 55% reduction in CO₂ emissions (compared to 2019) by 2030. It also aims to extend its VIDas biodiversity projects across all its wineries.











