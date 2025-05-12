Iggy Pop and Tilda Swinton among latest DP collaborators

By Andrew Catchpole

Dom Pérignon has announced its latest “creative chapter”, with a series of portraits and films designed to deliver an immersive experience for guests from 15 May.

At an as yet to be announced central London venue, the vintage-only Champagne house will invite select attendees to what it describes as the “latest chapter in Dom Pérignon’s creative journey”, with a spiral pathway tracing pictures and films of well-known cultural icons from both past and the present collaborations.

Those featured in the newly titled ‘Creation is an eternal journey’ include: dancer and choreographer Alexander Ekman; artist and director Anderson Paak; three-Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth; musician and actor Iggy Pop; contemporary artist Takashi Murakami; actor and artist Tilda Swinton; and Zoë Kravitz, actress, writer and director.

Photographer Collier Schorr and writer and director Camille Summers-Valli are behind the photogpahy and filming, respectively.

A third theme, dedicated to the future, is to bring a visual chronical of the pré-Assemblages of 2024, while an “unprecedented” four new vintage wines will also be unveiled to coincide with this activity.

These include a Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008 – Plénitude 2, Vintage 2017, Vintage 2018, and a Rosé Vintage 2010.

The Maison has a well-established history of working with pre-eminent creatives and artists, with the likes of Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Karl Lagerfeld, Jeff Koons, David Lynch and Lenny Kravitz being among the many past collaborators.

With its trademark style of communication, the premium marque said of its latest artistic endeavour: “With this new creative chapter, Dom Pérignon reaffirms its vision of creation as an eternal journey, seamlessly connecting the past, present, and future to inspire the world toward elevation.”







