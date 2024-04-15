Subscriber login Close [x]
Collaborative female dozen launch The CollectEve

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  15 April, 2024

A group of 12 female-led wine importers have come together to form a collaborative group dedicated to ‘excellence and inclusivity and innovation’ in the wine industry.

Named The CollectEve and to be officially launched at its inaugural tasting on 22 April at 67 Pall Mall, the group’s stated aim is to challenge the status quo across much of the trade, with networking, collaboration, sustainability and inclusivity to the fore.

“In an industry often characterised by uniformity and traditionalism, The CollectEve is breaking the mould, proving that diversity and collaboration are not just strengths but are essential ingredients,” said founding member Caroline Brangé (pictured) of Ealing Wine Cellars.

“These women celebrate their differences, bringing a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives to the table.”

Marta Bowers of Marta Vine, another of the group’s founding members, added: “The CollectEve is not just about importing wine; it's about importing change.

“We are united by our passion for wine and our belief that diversity enriches every aspect of the wine experience. By working together, we leverage our individual strengths for a collective purpose – to introduce our clients to a world of extraordinary wines."

A wide range of those wines will be collectively shown at the 67 Pall Mall tasting, ranging from Canada to Corsica, Georgia to Germany, Slovenia to South America, and much else besides, including Sake. Several of the dozen are notable specialists in their chosen territories, representing an exciting and sometimes more off-piste picture of the breadth of wines that the world offers.

Register for the event on 22 April here

The founding members of The CollectEve are:

• Basket Press Wines

• Déja Bu Wines

• Ealing Wine Cellars

• Emile Wines

• Marta Vine

• Museum of Sake

• Okanagan Roots

• Sustainable Wine Solutions

• Special Cases

• The WineBarn

• Vinos Latinos

• Vins-Clairs



