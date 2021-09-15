Foundation puts Basset front and centre as it unveils expanded remit

By James Lawrence

The charity founded by family and colleagues of the late Gerard Basset OBE MW MS has broadened its mission statement to include promoting diversity and inclusion across the hospitality industry, in addition to embracing a shorter title.

Nina Basset, Trustee of The Gerard Basset Wine Education Charitable Foundation, said that the organisation will now be known simply as the Gerard Basset Foundation. From 2022, the charity will be focused on funding programmes that widen access and diversity across both the spirit and hospitality sectors.

“Gerard was known not only as a wine man, but also for his successful career as a hotelier within the hospitality sector, having co-founded Hotel du Vin in 1994 and mentored so many of today’s most established restaurateurs and sommeliers,” said his widow Nina Basset.

“It is, therefore, right and fitting that the Foundation should branch out not only to the wine industry, but also to the world of spirits and hospitality.”

The Foundation continues to raise money via Liquid Icons – the fine wine research and content production company co-founded by Gerard Basset OBE MW MS and his friend Lewis Chester DipWSET.

The next Golden Vines Awards Ceremony & Dinner will take place at Annabel’s Private Members Club on Thursday 7 October.

According to Nina Basset, they hope to raise over £1 million from the global online auction, which will also take place at the event. Some of those funds have already been allocated, including to the headline Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, worth £55,000 each and awarded to two students from a diversity background to undertake the Master of Wine or Master Sommelier qualifications.

The Foundation currently has five Trustees: Nina Basset FIH and her son, Romané, Lewis Chester DipWSET, Ian Harris MBE DipWSET and Jancis Robinson OBE MW.







