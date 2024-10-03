Jerry Lockspeiser: What are we in business for?

By Jerry Lockspeiser

Two contrasting news stories caught my attention last month. The first featured the largest ever gathering of the B Corp movement. Held in Oxford the B Corp Festival brought together people from a growing community of over 2000 UK companies who have embraced its key objective – that business should be a force for good. B stands for Benefit. The slogan is People, Planet, Profit. The ethos is that all stakeholders – internal and external – should benefit from what a business does and how it does it.