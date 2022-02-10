Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality sector embarks upon landmark recruitment campaign

By James Lawrence
Published:  10 February, 2022

Grass-roots organisation Hospitality Rising has been appointed strategic leader of the industry’s biggest ever recruitment campaign, working in collaboration with the Hospitality & Tourism Sector Skills Board (HTSB).

According to its founder, Mark McCulloch, the industry has united around Hospitality Rising with this crucial endorsement to become hospitality’s answer to staffing and recruitment crisis, as the latest data shows there are currently 400,000 vacancies in hospitality, revealing the extent of the crippling jobs crisis.

The HTSB will now work with the joint government and industry initiative, the newly created Hospitality Sector Council.

“The official recognition of Hospitality Rising effectively sounds the starting gun on a concerted industry-wide fundraising effort for the campaign, launched by ex-Pret A Manger marketer McCulloch in 2021. Organisers, led by McCulloch, plan to raise up to £5m.They are encouraging employers across the industry to invest in the campaign, pledging just £10 per employee,” said a representative from the campaign.

Meanwhile, McCulloch has moved to the role of Campaign Director, reporting to the HTSB.

The latest stamp of approval follows support from a host of leading employers. Pret A Manger is the latest to confirm their endorsement, and joins a number of other top firms, including Athenaeum, Buzzworks, DRG, Hawksmoor, Hilton, The Pig Hotel & Limewood Group, Punch Pubs, Rosa's Thai, Wahaca, Welcome Break and more.

Commenting on the new status of Hospitality Rising, McCulloch said: “To be approved as the industry’s official campaign and response to the recruitment crisis is amazing. It means we can really accelerate what we are doing with Hospitality Rising – we can now go stratospheric.”

“We see this approval as a call to action for industry colleagues to come together and get behind the campaign, not just emotionally but, importantly, financially too, as we seek to build a campaign war-chest. This will allow us to drive our message out to the UK public, tell all our fabulous stories and make hospitality a positive career choice for the very many, not the few.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, added: “The campaign cannot come soon enough. Our latest research shows the issues of recruitment and skills are absolutely mission critical to the hospitality and tourism sectors.”

“Many of our members are struggling with a significant level of vacancies; this campaign will enable hospitality to stage a vital intervention and turn on a generation to the rich and varied roles and career pathways that our vibrant industry offers.”

UKHospitality figures show that there are 400,000 vacancies across the hospitality sector and a further 100,000 staff absences, meaning that day-to-day the industry is missing half a million workers; more than 20% of the workforce.

Hospitality Rising has already secured north of £350,000 in pre-launch seed funding and intends to now raise a multi-million fund of up to £5m to create and launch the campaign.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahea...

Australian wine brand removes over 10 mi...

Generation sobriety turns to fine wine f...

Koshu: A distinctly Japanese elixir with...

Pernod Ricard UK expands portfolio with...

Bibendum expands portfolio with 'inspira...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

...

Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95