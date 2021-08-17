Drinks Trust backs PR internship for pandemic-affected workers

By Jo Gilbert

The Drinks Community – the professional members platform from The Drinks Trust – has partnered with UK drinks public relations agency Domino Communications to offer an internship for those working in the hospitality and drinks industry, whose livelihoods have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

The internship has been conceived as a sideways step for those whose careers in hospitality have been impacted by Covid-19, and could potentially ‘kick-start’ a career working in drinks PR.

The three-month internship is a paid position and The Drinks Trust will offer additional financial support if the candidate meets the specified requirements.

Mentorship by a team of experienced publicists is also part of the package, while the role promises to “fully immerse the individual in the fundamentals of PR” including media interaction, social media and influencer engagement, activation implementation, running a busy press office and event coordination.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust said: “We are thrilled to be working with Domino Communications on this internship opportunity, which is a first for The Drinks Trust and the Drinks Community. After the events of the last 18 or so months, being able to offer someone who is looking to gain valuable skills in this part of the industry is fantastic. It is something that we hope we will be able to carry forward into the future and in turn get as many people in the drinks industry back into work.”

Carter also referred to the “real staff and skills shortage” that the industry has witnessed since the reopening of the industry. He said that initiatives such as this will be “instrumental” in turning the situation around.

Domino Communications and The Drinks Community are looking for a candidate with: genuine passion for the drinks industry; at least two years’ experience in the hospitality industry; a thirst to share their first-hand knowledge and experience with media and influencers, giving a unique stance from their frontline position working in hospitality.

Applicants must sign up to the Drinks Community website to view the internship description and send CV’s to info@domino-communications.com.

The internship application process closes on 31 August.







