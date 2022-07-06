Bibendum and The Drinks Trust partner up to develop wine skills

By Jo Gilbert

Bibendum and The Drinks Trust have partnered to offer free wine training as part of a joint initiative to train and educate the next generation of drink industry professionals.

As part of the partnership, Bibendum will host four sessions of its Wine Confidence course via The Drinks Trust’s Develop initiative, which was launched in February. The course is open to anyone interested in developing their skills in the hospitality trade.

Develop was launched earlier this year to alleviate long-term hardship through a funding and training programme that delivers opportunity and skills to those within and looking to enter the hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, Bibendum’s Wine Confidence is a one-day course designed to increase knowledge around wine and teach the skills to confidently recommend wines to customers and provide practical skills and knowledge. The workshop aims to be simple and fun, with a ban on ‘boring PowerPoint presentations’.

Topics include gaining confidence when talking about wine, how to read a wine label, why wines taste different, why some wines are more expensive than others, wine service, food and wine pairing and answering customer questions. As part of the course, Bibendum provides free access to digital resources to continue learning beyond the classroom.

Julia Bailey, head of training at Bibendum Wine, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Drinks Trust to offer our Wine Confidence training courses. Develop is a brilliant and very worthwhile initiative, and we are pleased to be able to support through providing training on essential skills for those working with wine.”

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added that Develop has received widespread “support from brands and operators” since its launch. Its aims include boosting the welfare of the broader drinks and hospitality industry and those living in hardship in the UK.

“We are very proud that Develop offers internationally recognised qualifications and a variety of training and vocational courses, and we are confident that with the support of great companies such as Bibendum, we can make Develop a core part of The Drinks Trust offering for many years to come,” Carter said.

The first course will take place on 27 July at Bibendum’s Regents Park Road office in London. To apply, visit https://www.drinkstrust.org.uk/develop-application-form. For more information on Wine Confidence, visit https://www.drinkstrust.org.uk/bibendum-wine-confidence











