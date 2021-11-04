Bibendum’s Bordeaux Project grows with new estates

By Michelle Perrett

Bibendum Wine has announced that another three top Bordeaux estates have joined its Bordeaux fine wine project, which was launched in partnership with négociant, Compagnie Medocaine, in 2020.

The project enables Bibendum’s on-trade customers to source anything from cru Bourgeois to first growths direct from the châteaux cellar.

The three new estates are châteaux Beychevelle, Troplong Mondot and Lynch Bages.

The estates join Angelus, Haut Bailly and Phélan Ségur who joined the project in late September.

Robert Mathias, wine buyer for the Bordeaux Project at Bibendum said: “We are absolutely delighted that more leading Bordeaux estates have seen the benefits of joining the project and we look forward to introducing our customers to their incredible wines.”

Château Beychevelle said: “We are proud to be part of the Bibendum program and look forward to deploying our wine through their key accounts.”

While Château Troplong Mondot added: “This project is so important to carry a wind of change in the consumption of Bordeaux in the UK. We must never forget that wine is made for pleasure before everything. Let’s get Bordeaux back on every table.”

At launch, Bibendum already had a number of premium estates participating in the project. These included Château Pedesclaux and Château d’Issan, owned by the Cruse and Lorenzetti families; Goulée, Pagodes de Cos and Château Cos d’Estournel, owned by Cos d’Estournel; and Château d'Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon, which are both part of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild portfolio.

Last year Bibendum Wine also announced three new châteaux were joining the project.

These included AXA Millésimes (Tourelles de Longueville, Château Pichon Baron), Bouygues (Château Tronquoy Lalande), and Delon (Château Potensac and Clos du Marquis).















