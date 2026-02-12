Subscriber login Close [x]
Ridgeview acquired by consortium led by Quantum Beverage Co

By Hamish Graham
Published:  12 February, 2026

Sussex wine producer Ridgeview Wine Estate has announced that it has been acquired by an investor consortium – QBRidge Ltd – led by Quantum Beverage Co (QBev).

The purchase comes after the September 2025 news that Ridgeview had entered administration. Winemaker and family member Simon Roberts (pictured, left) told Harpers at Wine Paris that “we are obviously relieved that this is now in place and that we can focus on the future”.

The acquisition coincides with the appointment of QBev co-founder and CMO Gregg Ainsworth (pictured, centre) as CEO of Ridgeview, with QBev’s Allan Beattie becoming CFO at the wine estate.

Stepping down from her role as CEO is Tamara Roberts (pictured, right) who has been at the winery for 21 years, leading Ridgeview since 2014. Tamara’s brother Simon Roberts will remain at Ridgeview as head winemaker.

QBev’s Ainsworth acknowledges the vital role the pair have had in growing the Ridgeview brand while looking to the future.

He reflected: “Ridgeview is an exciting opportunity for us. It’s a standard bearer and pioneer in English sparkling wine, a category enjoying strong growth and set to see a robust future.

“We aim to build on the strong foundations laid by the Roberts family, the founders of the Estate who will continue to be involved in the business. We will help bring these stunning award-winning wines to an ever-growing and appreciative customer base, throughout the UK and across the globe.”

Fero will act as a funding and supply chain partner for Ridgeview with CEO at the financial services outfit Mitch Fowler, adding: “We were pleased to support Ridgeview through this process and help facilitate an outcome that truly unlocks the potential of the brand.

“The Quantum Beverage Company and their team bring a wealth of experience from the industry, the right strategic focus and investment approach to support Ridgeview’s long-term success. We are excited to see the business move forward.”

The acquisition was completed for an undisclosed sum.




