Bibendum adds Lenz Moser project and six more to portfolio

By Jo Gilbert

UK premium wine and spirits distributor Bibendum Wine has added seven new producers to its on-trade portfolio, spanning an English Charmat to Portuguese trailblazers and a team-up between Austrian icons Lenz Moser and Markus Huber.

The new additions follow Bibendum’s “commitment to the environment”, the company said. All are either organic, biodynamic or use sustainable practices in the vineyard and winery.

The new additions include three from Portugal: Vadio, a small-scale operation based in Bairrada; Casa de Mouraz in the Dao region; and Abegoaria, which owns vineyards across Alentejo, Douro, Lisboa, Tejo, Dao and Vinho Verde.

Austria is also stepping into the limelight with Markus Huber, 10th generation of the Huber family of Traisental, who is currently at the helm of Weingut Huber.

Huber makes another appearance among the new additions, too.

He features as part of New Chapter, a joint initiative from Austrian greats Lenz Moser and Markus Hubber who have set their sights on “revolutionising” Gruner on the international market.

“Bibendum is renowned for the breadth of its portfolio and for having an eclectic range of producers from across the globe,” wine trading director for Bibendum, Harriet Kininmonth said.

“We are so excited to be extending our portfolio once again, welcoming these new producers to the Bibendum family. As ever, our focus has been on choosing wines and producers that we know our customers will love, each with a story behind them.”

Other newcomers include Kent’s Harlot, “fantastically fun bubbles” from classical English varieties (and made by the Charmat method), plus Rebeland, which specialises in making rich, fruit-driven wines from key South African varieties Shiraz, Pinotage, and Chenin Blanc.



Top photo shows Lenz Moser and Markus Huber of New Chapter















