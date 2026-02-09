Nick Gillett: Gen Z and booze – not sober, not skint, just done with nonsense

By Nick Gillett

There’s a lazy ongoing narrative doing the rounds that Gen Z “don’t drink”. It’s neat, clickable, and largely wrong.

They do drink. Just not in the way previous generations did. And if hospitality keeps designing offers for a version of Gen Z that doesn’t exist, we’ll miss a sizeable opportunity, commercially and culturally.

Gen Z is already shaping the drinks industry. The question is whether the industry is paying attention, or whether it’s still arguing with headlines.

Let’s clear a few things up.

Are Gen Z drinking less spirits?

Yes and no. Volumes are softer, but intent is sharper. This is a generation that’s far more discerning about why they’re drinking. They’re not ordering rounds out of habit, and they’re not loyal to categories by default. They’ll happily skip three average drinks to have one excellent one, provided it feels worth it. For Gen Z, drinking is still about enjoyment but they’re just far less willing to waste time or money on experiences that don’t deliver it.

That’s not anti spirits. That’s pro quality.

What Gen Z lacks in frequency, they often make up for in curiosity. They want to understand what’s in the glass, who made it, how it’s produced, and why it costs what it does. If you can’t explain that clearly, you won’t win their spend. Premium is not a dirty word for this audience, but it has to be earned.

Dry January? Not really their thing

Older generations treat Dry January like a penance. Gen Z treats moderation as background behaviour. They don’t need a named month to justify drinking less. They simply opt in and out when it suits them.

That’s why you’ll see them ordering low and no one night, cocktails the next, and soda water with lime in between. It’s not abstinence. It’s autonomy. Hospitality needs to stop framing moderation as a seasonal campaign and start recognising it as part of everyday drinking culture. Crucially, it’s about preserving the social moment - staying out longer, feeling good the next day, and not burning out early

This fluidity makes some people uncomfortable, particularly those who like neat boxes and predictable consumption patterns. But Gen Z has never been interested in playing by old rules.

So how do you actually get Gen Z into bars and buying premium drinks?

Here’s the blunt truth: cheap drinks and laminated menus won’t cut it.

Gen Z will pay for premium when it’s anchored to experience. A bartender who knows their stuff and speaks with confidence. A menu that’s edited and intentional rather than sprawling and safe. A venue that offers something beyond sitting, scrolling, and waiting for the next round.

They’re not looking for rules or restraint. They’re looking for fun that feels intentional, social and worth leaving the house for.

They don’t want to be sold to. They want to feel like they’ve discovered something. That sense of discovery is far more powerful than price-led promotions.

This is where experiential venues consistently outperform. Not because they’re gimmicky, but because they give drinking a reason. Tastings, takeovers, food pairings, live moments, competitive socialising. If a venue feels interchangeable, Gen Z will happily interchange it with their sofa.

Health matters, but not in the preachy way brands think

Wellness absolutely influences Gen Z’s drinking habits, but they’re not looking for joyless liquids or moral lectures. They want balance. Drinks that fit into an active, social life rather than dominate it.

Lower sugar, lighter ABVs, functional cues and mindful pacing all resonate, as long as the drink still tastes good. Taste is non-negotiable. That’s the red line.

Marketing to Gen Z requires a reality check

Glossy ads shouting about heritage won’t land. Influencers who don’t actually drink the product won’t land. Forced relevance won’t land.

What does work is peer recommendation, cultural relevance, and brands showing up in the right places rather than everywhere. Gen Z is highly attuned to context. Where and how you appear matters just as much as what you say.

This generation has an exceptional ability to spot nonsense. If you’re trying too hard, they’ll clock it instantly. Authenticity is overused as a word, but the principle still holds. Be clear about who you are, why you exist, and why someone should care.

Money is tight, and that changes behaviour

This generation has been hit hard by high rents, low wage growth and ongoing economic uncertainty. That absolutely affects how often they go out. But it doesn’t mean they won’t spend. It means they’ll be selective.

Value isn’t about cheapness. It’s about justification. If a night out feels genuinely fun, memorable and socially rewarding, Gen Z will budget for it. If it feels average, they’ll stay home.

This selectivity is forcing hospitality to sharpen up. That’s not a bad thing.

Home drinking and retail matter more than ever

But again, not in bulk. Gen Z shops with intent. Smaller formats, premium cues, interesting flavour profiles, strong branding and clear signposting all matter.

Independent retailers that curate, recommend and educate will win. Those that simply stack shelves and hope for the best will struggle. Gen Z wants guidance, not overwhelm.

The bigger picture

Gen Z isn’t waiting for the drinks industry to catch up. They’re already shaping it.

This isn’t a future trend or a theoretical shift. It’s happening now. Gen Z is reworking how, when and why they drink. Not because they’ve rejected alcohol, but because they expect it to earn its place in their lives.

They want authenticity over theatre. Experience over excess. Relevance over repetition. They’re not anti brands, but they have very little patience for lazy ones.

Interestingly, they haven’t abandoned heritage either. When tradition is done properly, rooted in truth rather than nostalgia cosplay, Gen Z responds. They’re curious, experimental and open minded, but only if brands show up with confidence and clarity.

For hospitality and drinks brands, the message is simple but uncomfortable. Be bold. Be useful. Be real. Whether that’s through better product innovation, more thoughtful experiences, smarter use of low and no, or venues that genuinely give people a reason to go out, the brands that act with conviction will win.

And finally, a small confession. I have the luxury of having a Gen Zer in my household, which is a very effective way of keeping you on your toes. I see the choices being made in real time. I hear what gets dismissed, what gets shared, and what gets ignored entirely.

Trust me, this generation knows exactly what it wants. And it has very little patience for anyone who hasn’t been paying attention.

Nick Gillett is MD of premium spirit specialist Mangrove UK.









