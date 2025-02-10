Nick Gillett: Growth by the barrel – why Rum can do no wrong

By Nick Gillett

What’s not to love about rum. It’s a party drink, it’s fun, it makes you think of tropical climates and holidays – and above all else, it’s delicious. The ideal tonic for the depressing outlook of a dull British winter. For 25 years we’ve been saying ‘Rum is the next big thing’. But unlike the gin boom of the early 2010s, the slow and steady growth of the category has actually turned into 25 years of unwavering success. It snuck up on us to become one of the largest and most successful spirit categories – and it looks like there’s even more growth to come.

Trends for 2025

Across all the iterations of rum, we’re seeing incredible growth within our portfolio. And rightly so – Mangrove is the distributor of the thirst-inducing SPIRIBAM group of Caribbean rums. But regardless of the brands we’re responsible for, UK consumers are thirsty for it. Data from CGA by Nielsen IQ showed that in 2023, rum sales surpassed whiskey, reaching a total of £1.1 billion that year, and between now and 2027, super-premium rum sales in the UK are projected to grow by 8% year on year. That’s a few compelling numbers right there.

This year, we’re expecting continued growth across all subcategories, with sizeable growth in spiced, continued diversification of the category, and with new flavoured varieties coming onto the market. And much like we saw with gin and vodka, people will likely go a bit crazy with these flavours, before a rationalisation of range takes place and brings us back to the sensible and delicious.

We’re already seeing more interest in Rhum Agricoles too, especially in the north American market, and a little bit here, across the UK’s on-trade. Rhum Agricoles are a different flavour profile entirely – one that the UK consumer is perhaps a year or two away from appreciation, but it adds something fresh and exciting to cocktails. Much as Mezcal is becoming a new spirit to explore for agave lovers, I expect Rhum Agricoles like Rhum Clement and Rhum J.M to be an exciting new spirit for rum aficionados.

At the premium end of the market, consumers are looking more and more for provenance and authenticity; they want to buy from brands that are pouring the traditions of their region into each drop of liquid. And they’re right to do so. Rum is a complex spirit after all, complex enough to allow enthusiasts to taste nuances in the flavour profiles, according to the region of its production. It’s a lot like whisky in that sense. And whilst I expect regional producers from across the world’s continents to see success off the back of this, I see no bigger opportunity than for Caribbean rums.

Caribbean made

It’s difficult to find hard evidence to the point, but the Caribbean is generally considered to be the birthplace of rum. And if you speak to any of the distilleries located on one of the region’s many islands they will tell you just that, without any doubt. And on these islands, in these communities, the rums and distilleries that produce them are quite often a pillar of the local culture and economy. The distilleries use age-old traditions in their production, which roots each spirit in local history and territory in a fascinating way. The producers understand this better than anyone else and in an interesting turn of events are starting to look at how they can protect them with the likes of Geographical Indicators to safeguard the traditions and quality associated with their main export.

Saint Lucia is, once more, a great example of exactly that – Saint Lucia Distillers has recently been granted a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for its fine rums – including Chairman’s Reserve and Bounty.

Distilled on the Island itself, these liquids are really at the top of their respective markets. A ‘Bounty and Coke’ is widely regarded as the island’s national drink, and if you visit the island, you’ll see the bold red and yellow painted rum shacks punctuating the island’s lush, green landscape. Both are produced by Saint Lucia Distillers, a company that takes its role as a major, local employer and protector of the island’s natural resources very seriously, which of course appeals to the rising numbers of conscious, value-driven consumers.

Both brands are also enjoying huge success here in the UK. For a few years now Bounty Rum has been the tipple of choice, filling up glasses at Notting Hill Carnival, and Chairman’s has been established in the UK a little longer than Bounty, with a great reputation as a staple spirit for sipping or mixing in high-quality cocktails. After all, here in the UK, the determiner of taste and trend-setter of tipple quite often is your local venue’s brightest bartender…

Tricks of the trade

I’m forever shouting about the role of the on-trade in shaping the UK spirits market. Compared to other global markets, it’s the on-trade that drives the exploration, education and curiosity that independent brands thrive on. I’d go as far as to say that the on-trade has played a pivotal role in rum’s success over the last 25 years. But I’m often asked what venues can do to navigate what is a very busy category and how to showcase these different brands to their customers. Whilst I won’t dare suggest serves to the bold and brilliant behind the bars, I think the answer is to match the drink to the occasion – and not be afraid to activate it in venue.

Distributors and brands will always have opportunities to activate and support, so make the most of these and tie them in neatly to what you’re doing in venue. At Mangrove, we’ve got great opportunities with Saint Lucian DJs and links with the Saint Lucian tourism authority here in the UK that has resulted in a few truly spectacular Bounty events – other distributors and brands will have similar marketing opportunities you can make the most of.

In short, don’t forget the spirit of the spirit in question here: Rum is great fun. Pick the right partners, make the most of the offer and be a bit bold in how you market it. Because that’s one lesson we all could learn from the 21st century’s most beloved spirit (and perhaps it’s why we all love it so bloody much) – it’s pointless to take life too seriously.







Nick Gillett is MD of premium spirit specialist Mangrove UK.











