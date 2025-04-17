Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

Known for Black Tower, the #1 Wine Brand from Germany, Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei is one of the largest and most modern wineries in Germany, equally known for producing highquality branded wines and a range of retailer own labels, from alcohol-free through to premium German wines.
To support our growth plans, we are currently looking for a SALES MANAGER UK (m/w/d)Full time (40 hours per week) working from home-office.
Your key responsibilities:
• Directly responsible for the UK sales market/territory including planning, monitoring and
implementation of sales, turnover and contribution margin targets
• Management of UK Agent/Distributor & certain key customer Own Label business
• Main connection for all commercial negotiations & other relevant market/business matters
• Market & category analysis including the identi cation of category growth & NPD
opportunities
• Proactive co-ordination with internal departments & external stakeholders to ensure all
wine projects/products are delivered profitably & on time
• Travel activities within the territory
Your education/skills:
• A degree or equivalent level education, ideally in business management
• A demonstrable passion for wine and, ideally, a WSET Level 3 certificate (or above)
• A proven track record within the UK wine trade is essential
• Strong presentation, communication, organisational and commercial skills
• German language skills would be a definite advantage
• Able to work independently from home-office with direct support from German HQ
• IT profficient - Familiar with working with ‘MS Office’ & Key Retailer Portals
• Able to travel as required within the UK, as well as to the head office in Bingen, Germany.
Our offer:
• Financial security and stability through a permanent position
• An attractive salary commensurate with your level of responsibility and experience
• A promising and varied eld of activity in a committed team with open communication
and short decision-making processes
• Detailed and structured onboarding as well as regular feedback meetings
• 30 days of annual leave
Are you interested?
Then we look forward to receiving your detailed application stating your salary expectations and earliest possible starting date. Contact:
Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei
Mrs Christina Speh
Am Ockenheimer Graben 35
55411 Bingen / Rhein
Tel: 06721 – 9010
Email : bewerbung@reh-kendermann.de