    Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

    Published:  17 April, 2025

    Known for Black Tower, the #1 Wine Brand from Germany, Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei is one of the largest and most modern wineries in Germany, equally known for producing highquality branded wines and a range of retailer own labels, from alcohol-free through to premium German wines.

    To support our growth plans, we are currently looking for a SALES MANAGER UK (m/w/d)Full time (40 hours per week) working from home-office.

    Your key responsibilities:
    • Directly responsible for the UK sales market/territory including planning, monitoring and
    implementation of sales, turnover and contribution margin targets
    • Management of UK Agent/Distributor & certain key customer Own Label business
    • Main connection for all commercial negotiations & other relevant market/business matters
    • Market & category analysis including the identication of category growth & NPD
    opportunities
    • Proactive co-ordination with internal departments & external stakeholders to ensure all
    wine projects/products are delivered profitably & on time
    • Travel activities within the territory


    Your education/skills:
    • A degree or equivalent level education, ideally in business management
    • A demonstrable passion for wine and, ideally, a WSET Level 3 certificate (or above)
    • A proven track record within the UK wine trade is essential
    • Strong presentation, communication, organisational and commercial skills
    • German language skills would be a definite advantage
    • Able to work independently from home-office with direct support from German HQ
    • IT profficient - Familiar with working with ‘MS Office’ & Key Retailer Portals
    • Able to travel as required within the UK, as well as to the head office in Bingen, Germany.

    Our offer:
    • Financial security and stability through a permanent position
    • An attractive salary commensurate with your level of responsibility and experience
    • A promising and varied eld of activity in a committed team with open communication
    and short decision-making processes
    • Detailed and structured onboarding as well as regular feedback meetings
    • 30 days of annual leave

    Are you interested?

    Then we look forward to receiving your detailed application stating your salary expectations and earliest possible starting date. Contact:

    Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei

    Mrs Christina Speh

    Am Ockenheimer Graben 35
    55411 Bingen / Rhein
    Tel: 06721 – 9010
    Email : bewerbung@reh-kendermann.de

