Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

Known for Black Tower, the #1 Wine Brand from Germany, Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei is one of the largest and most modern wineries in Germany, equally known for producing highquality branded wines and a range of retailer own labels, from alcohol-free through to premium German wines.

To support our growth plans, we are currently looking for a SALES MANAGER UK (m/w/d)Full time (40 hours per week) working from home-office.

Your key responsibilities:

• Directly responsible for the UK sales market/territory including planning, monitoring and

implementation of sales, turnover and contribution margin targets

• Management of UK Agent/Distributor & certain key customer Own Label business

• Main connection for all commercial negotiations & other relevant market/business matters

• Market & category analysis including the identi cation of category growth & NPD

opportunities

• Proactive co-ordination with internal departments & external stakeholders to ensure all

wine projects/products are delivered profitably & on time

• Travel activities within the territory



Your education/skills:

• A degree or equivalent level education, ideally in business management

• A demonstrable passion for wine and, ideally, a WSET Level 3 certificate (or above)

• A proven track record within the UK wine trade is essential

• Strong presentation, communication, organisational and commercial skills

• German language skills would be a definite advantage

• Able to work independently from home-office with direct support from German HQ

• IT profficient - Familiar with working with ‘MS Office’ & Key Retailer Portals

• Able to travel as required within the UK, as well as to the head office in Bingen, Germany.

Our offer:

• Financial security and stability through a permanent position

• An attractive salary commensurate with your level of responsibility and experience

• A promising and varied eld of activity in a committed team with open communication

and short decision-making processes

• Detailed and structured onboarding as well as regular feedback meetings

• 30 days of annual leave

Are you interested?

Then we look forward to receiving your detailed application stating your salary expectations and earliest possible starting date. Contact:

Reh Kendermann GmbH Weinkellerei

Mrs Christina Speh

Am Ockenheimer Graben 35

55411 Bingen / Rhein

Tel: 06721 – 9010

Email : bewerbung@reh-kendermann.de